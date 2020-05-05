Next Resistance Level for Host Hotels & Re (HST) is $11.37

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $11.12 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $11.22. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $11.37 and $11.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Host Hotels & Re have traded between a low of $7.86 and a high of $19.91 and are now at $11.11, which is 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Host Hotels & Re has overhead space with shares priced $11.11, or 47.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $21.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.77 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.77.

