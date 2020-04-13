Next Resistance Level for Gilead Sciences (GILD) is $75.34

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $73.69 today and have reached the first resistance level of $74.42. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $75.34 and $76.99 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 14.7% for shares of Gilead Sciences based on a current price of $75.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $86.00. Gilead Sciences shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.63 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $66.78.

Gilead Sciences share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.97 and a 52-week low of $60.89 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $75.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Gilead Sciences. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Gilead Sciences in search of a potential trend change.