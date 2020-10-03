Next Resistance Level for Gamestop Corp-A (GME) is $4.25

Shares of Gamestop Corp-A (NYSE:GME) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $3.78 today and have reached the first resistance level of $4.06. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $4.25 and $4.72.

Gamestop Corp-A (NYSE:GME) has potential upside of 311.4% based on a current price of $3.70 and analysts' consensus price target of $15.22. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.47 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $5.08.

Over the past year, Gamestop Corp-A has traded in a range of $3.15 to $11.64 and is now at $3.70, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

