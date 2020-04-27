Next Resistance Level for Ford Motor Co (F) is $5.04

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $4.88 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $4.95. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $5.04 and $5.20.

Over the past year, Ford Motor Co has traded in a range of $3.96 to $10.56 and is now at $4.94, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

Ford Motor Co has overhead space with shares priced $4.94, or 59.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $12.18. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.75 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $8.29.

