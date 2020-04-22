Next Resistance Level for Flowserve Corp (FLS) is $25.48

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $24.52 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $25.07. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $25.48 and $26.44.

Over the past year, Flowserve Corp has traded in a range of $18.98 to $54.16 and is now at $24.81, 31% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has potential upside of 83.1% based on a current price of $24.81 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.42. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.58 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $43.62.

