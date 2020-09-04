Next Resistance Level for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is $45.69

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $43.12 today and have reached the first resistance level of $44.77. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $45.69 and $48.26 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Exxon Mobil Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $83.49 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.04% lower and 3.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Exxon Mobil Corp based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $86.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.27 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $64.97.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Exxon Mobil Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Exxon Mobil Corp in search of a potential trend change.