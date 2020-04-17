Next Resistance Level for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is $40.62

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) opened today above their pivot of $39.74 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $39.89. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $40.62 and $41.50.

Exxon Mobil Corp has overhead space with shares priced $40.59, or 53.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $86.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.58 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $64.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Exxon Mobil Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.11 and a high of $83.49 and are now at $40.59, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Exxon Mobil Corp and will alert subscribers who have XOM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.