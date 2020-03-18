Next Resistance Level for Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) is $145.11

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $138.22 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $142.37. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $145.11 and $152.00.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) is currently priced 33.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $92.84. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $138.90 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $120.24.

Eli Lilly & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.87 and a 52-week low of $101.36 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $139.62 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.24% higher over the past week, respectively.

