Next Resistance Level for Ebay Inc (EBAY) is $29.69

Shares of Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened today above their pivot of $29.17 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $29.10. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $29.69 and $30.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ebay Inc have traded between a low of $26.02 and a high of $39.25 and are now at $28.75, which is 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Ebay Inc has overhead space with shares priced $28.75, or 40.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.28. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.62 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ebay Inc on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.28. Since that call, shares of Ebay Inc have fallen 21.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.