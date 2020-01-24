Next Resistance Level for Dr Horton Inc (DHI) is $59.00

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $58.83 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $58.73. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $59.00 and $59.17.

Dr Horton Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.22 and a 52-week low of $34.96 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $58.48 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) defies analysts with a current price ($58.48) 6.5% above its average consensus price target of $54.68. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.31 and further support at its 200-day MA of $49.12.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dr Horton Inc on November 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $54.69. Since that recommendation, shares of Dr Horton Inc have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor DHI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.