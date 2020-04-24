Next Resistance Level for Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA) is $36.46

Shares of Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened today above their pivot of $36.03 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $36.25. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $36.46 and $36.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.71 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $36.29, 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Comcast Corp-A has overhead space with shares priced $36.29, or 19.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.05. Comcast Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.70 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $43.12.

