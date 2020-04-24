Next Resistance Level for Centurylink Inc (CTL) is $10.12

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) opened today above their pivot of $9.88 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $10.03. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $10.12 and $10.36.

Over the past year, Centurylink Inc has traded in a range of $8.16 to $15.30 and is now at $10.04, 23% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

There is potential upside of 95.7% for shares of Centurylink Inc based on a current price of $10.04 and an average consensus analyst price target of $19.65. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.39.

