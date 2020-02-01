Next Resistance Level for Carnival Corp (CCL) is $51.68

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $51.27 today and have reached the first resistance level of $51.29. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $51.68 and $52.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carnival Corp have traded between a low of $39.92 and a high of $59.24 and are now at $51.08, which is 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

There is potential upside of 49.7% for shares of Carnival Corp based on a current price of $51.08 and an average consensus analyst price target of $76.44. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.99 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $45.55.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Carnival Corp on October 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Carnival Corp have risen 14.6%. We continue to monitor CCL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.