Next Resistance Level for Campbell Soup Co (CPB) is $48.37

Shares of Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $48.08 today and have reached the first resistance level of $48.33. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $48.37 and $48.66.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) is currently priced 5.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $45.77. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.36, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $44.50.

Campbell Soup Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.56 and a 52-week low of $32.17 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $48.28 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% higher and 0.20% higher over the past week, respectively.

