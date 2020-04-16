Next Resistance Level for Apple Inc (AAPL) is $285.31

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $282.76 today and have reached the first resistance level of $284.90. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $285.31 and $287.86.

Apple Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $327.85 and a 52-week low of $170.27 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $286.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) defies analysts with a current price ($286.77) 31.6% above its average consensus price target of $196.06. Apple Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $280.28 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $253.63.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Apple Inc on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $252.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Apple Inc have risen 12.6%. We continue to monitor AAPL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.