Next Resistance Level for American Express (AXP) is $132.41

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $132.01 today and have reached the first resistance level of $131.53. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $132.41 and $132.81 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, American Express share prices have been bracketed by a low of $99.48 and a high of $138.13 and are now at $131.94, 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.57% higher over the past week, respectively.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is currently priced 17.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $108.85. American Express shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $124.20 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $121.11.

