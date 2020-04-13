Next Resistance Level for Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) is $2073.15

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $2037.81 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $2057.95. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $2073.15 and $2108.49.

Over the past year, Amazon.Com Inc has traded in a range of $1626.03 to $2185.10 and is now at $2053.43, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 0.73% higher over the past week, respectively.

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is currently priced 8.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $1876.88. Amazon.Com Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $1962.31 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $1857.69.

