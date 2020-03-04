Next Resistance Level for Altria Group Inc (MO) is $37.28

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $36.07 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $36.81. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $37.28 and $38.49 will be of interest.

Altria Group Inc has overhead space with shares priced $36.22, or 48.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.37 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.87.

Altria Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.88 and a 52-week low of $30.95 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $36.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Altria Group Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.74. Since that call, shares of Altria Group Inc have fallen 24.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.