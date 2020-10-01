Next Resistance Level for Air Prods & Chem (APD) is $233.60

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $233.60 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $232.70. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $233.60 and $233.60.

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) defies analysts with a current price ($231.80) 19.7% above its average consensus price target of $186.22. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $231.29 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $219.19.

Over the past year, Air Prods & Chem has traded in a range of $153.63 to $241.90 and is now at $231.80, 51% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

