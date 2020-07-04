Next Resistance Level for Air Prods & Chem (APD) is $200.43

Shares of Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $194.07 today and have reached the first resistance level of $197.52. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $200.43 and $206.79 will be of interest.

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) is currently priced 6.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $186.22. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $223.96 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $225.57.

In the past 52 weeks, Air Prods & Chem share prices have been bracketed by a low of $167.43 and a high of $257.01 and are now at $200.02, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Air Prods & Chem on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $240.61. Since that call, shares of Air Prods & Chem have fallen 19.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.