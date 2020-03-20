MySmarTrend
Next Resistance Level for Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) is $319.50

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:41am
By Amy Schwartz

Shares of Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $296.11 today and have reached the first resistance level of $311.11. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $319.50 and $342.89.

Adobe Sys Inc has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $248.64. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $306.80 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $347.74.

Over the past year, Adobe Sys Inchas traded in a range of $0.00 to $386.75 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Adobe Sys Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $356.35. Since that call, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have fallen 13.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

