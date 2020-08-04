Nexstar Media-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 8.83%

Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.00 to a high of $65.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $64.96 on volume of 172,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nexstar Media-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nexstar Media-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Nexstar Media-A has traded in a range of $43.37 to $133.25 and is now at $64.44, 49% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.