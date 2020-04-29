Nexstar Media-A Rises 10.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.79 to a high of $75.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.04 on volume of 260,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nexstar Media-A has traded in a range of $43.37 to $133.25 and is now at $74.41, 72% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nexstar Media-A and will alert subscribers who have NXST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.