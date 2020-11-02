Nexstar Media-A has the Highest Sales Growth in the Broadcasting Industry (NXST, EVC, MEG, ETM, GTN)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest sales growth.

Nexstar Media-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 12,044.9%. Entravision Co-A is next with a sales growth of 10,735.2%. Media General ranks third highest with a sales growth of 9,333.5%.

Entercom Comm-A follows with a sales growth of 2,756.5%, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 864.8%.

