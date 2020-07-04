Nexstar Media-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Broadcasting Industry (NXST , SBGI , GTN , AMCX , DISCK )

We looked at the Broadcasting industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST ) ranks first with a gain of 15.11%; Sinclair Broad-A (NASDAQ:SBGI ) ranks second with a gain of 14.78%; and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN ) ranks third with a gain of 13.07%.

Amc Networks-A (NASDAQ:AMCX ) follows with a gain of 11.82% and Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.36%.

