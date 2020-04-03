Nexstar Media-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (NXST, AMCX, TSQ, SBGI, TRCO)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Nexstar Media-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $54.25. Following is Amc Networks-A with a sales per share of $44.82. Townsquare Med-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $27.78.

Sinclair Broad-A follows with a sales per share of $26.92, and Tribune Media -A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $21.22.

