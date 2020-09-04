Nexstar Media-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NXST, EVC, MEG, ETM, GTN)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest sales growth.

Nexstar Media-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 12,044.9%. Following is Entravision Co-A with a sales growth of 10,735.2%. Media General ranks third highest with a sales growth of 9,333.5%.

Entercom Comm-A follows with a sales growth of 2,756.5%, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 864.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Entercom Comm-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.47. Since that call, shares of Entercom Comm-A have fallen 77.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.