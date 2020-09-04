MySmarTrend
Nexstar Media-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NXST, EVC, MEG, ETM, GTN)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:40am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest sales growth.

Nexstar Media-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 12,044.9%. Following is Entravision Co-A with a sales growth of 10,735.2%. Media General ranks third highest with a sales growth of 9,333.5%.

Entercom Comm-A follows with a sales growth of 2,756.5%, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 864.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Entercom Comm-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.47. Since that call, shares of Entercom Comm-A have fallen 77.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

