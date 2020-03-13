Nexpoint Resi has the Highest Return on Equity in the Residential REITs Industry (NXRT, AIV, ELS, MORE, AVB)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Nexpoint Resi ranks highest with a ROE of 2,838.4%. Apartment Invest is next with a ROE of 2,432.9%. Equity Lifestyle ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,997.2%.
Monogram Residen follows with a ROE of 949.3%, and Avalonbay Commun rounds out the top five with a ROE of 759.8%.
