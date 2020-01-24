News Corp-Cl A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.92%

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.18 to a high of $14.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.29 on volume of 351,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of News Corp-Cl A have traded between a low of $11.22 and a high of $15.07 and are now at $14.15, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 0.52% higher over the past week, respectively.

