News Corp-Cl A (NWSA) Approaches New Upside Target of $9.16

Shares of News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $8.64 today and have reached the first resistance level of $8.99. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $9.16 and $9.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of News Corp-Cl A have traded between a low of $7.97 and a high of $15.07 and are now at $8.82, which is 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

News Corp-Cl A has overhead space with shares priced $8.82, or 49.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $17.34. News Corp-Cl A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.25 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $13.26.

