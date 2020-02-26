News Corp-Cl A Falls 1.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.68 to a high of $12.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.38 on volume of 468,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

News Corp-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.07 and a 52-week low of $11.22 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $12.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.