News Corp-Cl B Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.18%

News Corp-Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.57 to a high of $11.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.03 on volume of 213,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

News Corp-Cl B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.36 and a 52-week low of $11.38 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $12.10 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

