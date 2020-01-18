News Corp-Cl B is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (NWS, NWSA, SCHL, NEWM, GCI)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

News Corp-Cl B ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,511.0%. Following is News Corp-Cl A with a ROE of -1,511.0%. Scholastic Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of -129.3%.

New Media Invest follows with a ROE of 30.3%, and Gannett Co Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 91.9%.

