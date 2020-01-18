News Corp-Cl B is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (NWS, NWSA, SCHL, NEWM, GCI)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
News Corp-Cl B ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,511.0%. Following is News Corp-Cl A with a ROE of -1,511.0%. Scholastic Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of -129.3%.
New Media Invest follows with a ROE of 30.3%, and Gannett Co Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 91.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest return on equity news corp-cl b news corp-cl a scholastic corp new media invest gannett co inc