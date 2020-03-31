Newmont Mining (NEM) Approaches New Downside Target of $44.73

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $47.13 today and has reached the first level of support at $45.45. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $44.73 and $42.33.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) is currently priced 4.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $44.20. Newmont Mining shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.67 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $40.77.

In the past 52 weeks, Newmont Mining share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.77 and a high of $52.49 and are now at $46.36, 56% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Newmont Mining. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Newmont Mining in search of a potential trend change.