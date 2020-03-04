Newmont Mining has the Highest Sales per Share in the Gold Industry (NEM, RGLD, CDE, GORO, MUX)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Newmont Mining ranks highest with a sales per share of $14.08. Following is Royal Gold Inc with a sales per share of $6.92. Coeur Mining Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $3.09.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a sales per share of $1.81, and McEwen Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $0.31.

