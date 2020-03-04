MySmarTrend
Newmarket Corp has the Highest Sales per Share in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (NEU, SHW, SCL, KRA, KWR)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Newmarket Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $190.85. Following is Sherwin-Williams with a sales per share of $173.86. Stepan Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $85.08.

Kraton Corp follows with a sales per share of $65.00, and Quaker Chemical rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $63.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Quaker Chemical on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $171.46. Since that call, shares of Quaker Chemical have fallen 34.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

