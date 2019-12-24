Newlink Genetics Rises 24.10% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Newlink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.07 to a high of $2.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 24.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.37 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Newlink Genetics on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Newlink Genetics have risen 25.4%. We continue to monitor NLNK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Newlink Genetics have traded between a low of $1.13 and a high of $2.60 and are now at $2.42, which is 114% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.