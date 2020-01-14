Newell Brands In Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.38%

Newell Brands In (NYSE:NWL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.40 to a high of $19.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.32 on volume of 812,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Newell Brands In has traded in a range of $13.14 to $22.06 and is now at $19.74, 50% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

