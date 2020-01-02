Newell Brands In has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Housewares & Specialties Industry (NWL, TUP, CSS, LBY, LCUT)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Newell Brands In ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.8%. Tupperware Brand is next with a future earnings growth of 6.4%. Css Industries ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 23.9%.

Libbey Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 70.7%, and Lifetime Brands rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 103.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Newell Brands In and will alert subscribers who have NWL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.