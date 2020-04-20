New York Times-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.45%

New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.27 to a high of $31.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.71 on volume of 575,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, New York Times-A has traded in a range of $26.13 to $40.22 and is now at $31.21, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.