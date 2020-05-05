New York Times-A Rises 1.76% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.65 to a high of $33.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.72 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

New York Times-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.22 and a 52-week low of $26.13 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $32.96 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

