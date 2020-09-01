New York Times-A has the Highest Sales Growth in the Publishing Industry (NYT, NEWM, SCHL, MDP, GCI)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest sales growth.
New York Times-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 773.4%. Following is New Media Invest with a sales growth of 690.2%. Scholastic Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 411.3%.
Meredith Corp follows with a sales growth of 386.3%, and Gannett Co Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 324.9%.
