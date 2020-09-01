MySmarTrend
New York Times-A has the Highest Sales Growth in the Publishing Industry (NYT, NEWM, SCHL, MDP, GCI)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:18am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest sales growth.

New York Times-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 773.4%. Following is New Media Invest with a sales growth of 690.2%. Scholastic Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 411.3%.

Meredith Corp follows with a sales growth of 386.3%, and Gannett Co Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 324.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gannett Co Inc on November 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.57. Since that call, shares of Gannett Co Inc have fallen 6.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

