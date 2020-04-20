New York Times-A Falls 1.45% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.27 to a high of $31.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.71 on volume of 575,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New York Times-A have traded between a low of $26.13 and a high of $40.22 and are now at $31.21, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.