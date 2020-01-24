New York Times-A Falls 1.19% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.01 to a high of $33.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.18 on volume of 150,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

New York Times-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.25 and a 52-week low of $24.46 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $33.15 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

