New York Times-A is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (NYT, NWS, NWSA, SCHL, NEWM)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

New York Times-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.79. News Corp-Cl B is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.97. News Corp-Cl A ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.69.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.57, and New Media Invest rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.01.

