New York Mtge Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.69%

New York Mtge (NASDAQ:NYMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.79 to a high of $4.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.05 on volume of 8.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, New York Mtge has traded in a range of $4.04 to $6.45 and is now at $4.05, 0% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

