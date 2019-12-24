New York Mtge is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (NYMT, NRZ, ANH, TWO, ARR)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

New York Mtge ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.47. New Resident is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.95. Anworth Mortgage ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.19.

Two Harbors Inve follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.23, and Armour Residenti rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.24.

