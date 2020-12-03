New York Mtge is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (NYMT, CMO, EARN, ORC, ANH)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

New York Mtge ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 90.55. Following is Capstead Mortgag with a a debt to asset ratio of 90.50. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 88.95.

Orchid Island Ca follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 87.83, and Anworth Mortgage rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 87.30.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for New York Mtge and will alert subscribers who have NYMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.