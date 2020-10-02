New Senior Inves Rises 3.43% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

New Senior Inves (NYSE:SNR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.76 to a high of $8.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.92 on volume of 461,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

New Senior Inves share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.11 and a 52-week low of $4.72 and are now trading 69% above that low price at $8.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of New Senior Inves on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.02. Since that recommendation, shares of New Senior Inves have risen 10.1%. We continue to monitor SNR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.