New Senior Inves is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (SNR, HCP, OHI, MPW, UHT)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

New Senior Inves ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 377.1. Hcp Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 148.7. Omega Healthcare ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 128.6.

Medical Properti follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 128.2, and Universal Health rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 121.8.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Universal Health. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Universal Health in search of a potential trend change.